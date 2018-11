Chris Brown as an anguished lover? That’s not much of a stretch as seen in his new video for “Don’t Be Gone Too Long” featuring Ariana Grande.

Breezy directed the clip that finds him and Grande in medieval times. It seems like dancing powers can help you escape from dungeons.

“Don’t Be Gone Too Long” is featured on Brown’s forthcoming new album, X, due in stores September 16.

Photo: YouTube