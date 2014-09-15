Kendrick Lamar Bigs Up Taylor Swift For Supporting Hip-Hop

Following Taylor Swift’s remarks about Kendrick Lamar’s music, the good kid, m.A.A.d city rapper sang her praises for supporting him and the Hip-Hop culture.

“I appreciate Taylor Swift for supporting not only my music but just the hip-hop culture,” said K. Dot about the singer whose mood is made better thanks to lyrics from “Backseat Freestyle.” “There’s really no gap. It’s music and it feels good.”

While headlining the fifth annual ONE Musicfest in Atlanta on Saturday (September 13), Lamar added: “some people always try to lock it down and categorize it for one particular listener. But it moves all, even people from other genres.”

