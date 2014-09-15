Curren$y & Jet Life – Organized Crime Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Curren$y keeps gifting his fans with new music, free of charge. After dropping his Saturday Night Car Tunes tape, the NOLA rapper alongside his Jet Life crew debut a 14-track mixtape titled Organized Crime.

“This collection of jams brought to you courtesy of @jetlifeathletics and Jet Life Recordings shall cost u nothing,” he wrote on Instagram. “But with contributions from myself and my fellow jet life members it’ll be worth a million… Audio dope #organizedcrime”

Listen and download below.

—

Photo: Instagram