Trina Releases Alleged French Montana/Khloe Kardashian Diss, “F**k Love” [LISTEN]

Although French Montana is taking his breakup with Khloe Kardashian in stride, his chick-before-last–Trina isn’t feeling so forgiving. Allegedly.

The Diamond Princess is resuming her career as a rapper in a controversial way with a new single titled “F**k Love.” Although she doesn’t drop any specific names, she could have returned to the game with any angle she pleased and she chose this route for reentry.

With Canadian crooner Tory Lanez on the hook, Trina cold-heartedly spits, “F**k love/What’s that?/You f*****g ’round, then coming back” before hitting closer to the bullseye with lyrics like “You can keep that whip/You can keep that b*tch.”

In April, TMZ had discovered that French and Trina were living together in New Jersey when he jetted off to Los Angeles to Keep up with the Kardashian. Although that is finding is a proper motive for creating the track, this type of subject matter has become Trina’s forte in her 15-year rap career so it is all hearsay for now.

At any rate, the record, produced by Ricky Remedy exists. Push play on the Soundcloud link below.

—

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com