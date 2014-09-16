Jay Z & Beyonce Working On Joint Album [VIDEO]

In case you were wondering how Beyoncé was going to top her self-titled black album and Jay Z was going to the match the buzz his Samsung-induced Magna Carta brought, you now have an answer.

The Carters are working on collaborative album.

According to DJ Skee, his new connections from launching DASH Radio has brought his ears to the great news and he had to let the cat out of the bag.

No other details have been revealed. But in between burning up the stage in Paris for the On the Run Tour and vacationing in human heaven, there has been some recording taking place in a lucky studio.

What’s the over and under that a Jay Z & Beyonce album will be an instant classic? Watch the video below and share your thoughts in the comment section.

Photo: Tim Edwards/WENN.com