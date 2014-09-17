LeBron James’ Nike LeBron 12 Officially Unveiled [Photos]

LeBron James is back with the Cleveland Cavaliers and will be rocking a new signature sneaker, too. Yesterday (Sept 16), Nike officially unveiled the LeBron 12 basketball shoe.

Hexagons are the name of the game when it comes to how the LeBron 12 is tailored to the responsiveness King James seeks when utilizing his mix of speed, strength and explosiveness.Nike’s Sport Research Lab fed in depth research to Nike Basketball designers, who in turn utilized it in the shoe’s DNA.

The sneaker features five hexagon shaped Zoom Air bags in the outsole, each pinpointed to specific pressure points to enhance motion. The upper is constructed of Megafuse, includes Dynamic Flywire cables for “lockdown support” and also includes Hyperposite pieces on the sides for additional support.

There will be seven initial colorway of the Lebron 12.

Per Nike Inc.:

LEBRON 12 NSRL – James wasn’t made in a lab, but he is made better by Nike’s research, testing and analysis. The LEBRON 12 lead colorway reflects the process of turning data into design to create superior performance footwear. Launch: Oct. 1 in China; Oct. 11 globally. LEBRON 12 Heart of a Lion – James has demonstrated the courageous heart of a lion while being tested both physically and mentally over his 11-year professional career. Launch: Oct. 30. LEBRON 12 Dunk Force – Inspired by the power of James’s statement tomahawk dunk and equated to the speed and force of a helicopter rotor blade. Launch: Nov. 11. LEBRON 12 Instinct – James’s keen 20/20 eyesight combined with his uncommon speed and agility translates to pinpoint, instinctual decisions, much like the way a hummingbird sees and navigates. Launch: Nov. 22. LEBRON 12 Six Meridians – A key component of James’s training recovery and preparation is massage therapy. The ancient Chinese practice of reflexology releases energy to different points of the body, or meridians, when massaging pressure points in the feet and hands. Launch: Nov. 29. LEBRON 12 Trillion Dollar Man – Are we looking at the athlete of the future today in LeBron James? Inspired by James’s legendary work ethic and physical gifts combined with Nike’s finest performance technology. Launch: Dec. 1. LEBRON 12 Data – James is arguably the most dominant player in the game today, with the statistics to support that claim. Launch: Dec. 20.

Check out detailed images of the Nike LeBron 12 below and on the following pages.

Photos: Nike

