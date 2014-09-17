Beyonce and Jay Z Renew Vows [Photos]

Remember when the New York Post was swearing up and down that Jay Z and Beyonce were heading for divorce? However, a new report says the happy-looking couple recently renewed their vows.

Rumors of trouble in paradise ramped up thanks to the now infamous elevator fight. But now it’s looking like it was pure speculation.

Reports the Daily Mail:

Beyonce and Jay Z have since ridden a wave of speculation that their six-year union was on the rocks, including claims they slept in separate rooms while on their joint On The Run tour. However, the couple are said to have made a dramatic ‘U-turn’ after reaffirming their love for each other in an special commitment ceremony during a family holiday to Corsica for Beyonce’s 33rd birthday earlier this month. According to Grazia, Beyonce decided the milestone was the perfect point to put all the negativity behind them and move forward as a couple. A source tells the magazine: ‘They were joined on a private beach by Beyoncé’s mum Tina, their daughter Blue Ivy and a small group of close friends and recited a new set of vows during a short but very romantic ceremony, which doubled up as a birthday celebration.

In semi-related news, the Carters are reportedly working on a joint album, which probably went triple platinum the moment they seriously considered it.

Check out photos Beyonce share of the aforementioned birthday and vacation trip below and in the following pages.

—

Photos: Beyonce

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »