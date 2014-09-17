CLOSE
Jeremih ft. French Montana & Ty Dolla $ign – “Don’t Tell Em (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Jeremih casually strolled in the studio this summer and ended up created a record of epic proportions. After conquering the US Rhythmic charts, Billboard just announced that the song hit #1 on the Trending 140.

Yeah, that’s something like a big deal.

So it goes, after the show is the after party and the original there’s definitively this remix featuring French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign. The track still employs its “Mustard-on-the-beat-hoe” melody with a few chords switched up for a new experience.

Rolling Stone says the hush-hush record will appear on the upcoming Late Nights: The Album. Sounds good to us.

