Jeremih ft. French Montana & Ty Dolla $ign – “Don’t Tell Em (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Jeremih casually strolled in the studio this summer and ended up created a record of epic proportions. After conquering the US Rhythmic charts, Billboard just announced that the song hit #1 on the Trending 140.
Yeah, that’s something like a big deal.
So it goes, after the show is the after party and the original there’s definitively this remix featuring French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign. The track still employs its “Mustard-on-the-beat-hoe” melody with a few chords switched up for a new experience.
Rolling Stone says the hush-hush record will appear on the upcoming Late Nights: The Album. Sounds good to us.
—
Photo: Instagram/Jeremih
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED