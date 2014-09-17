CLOSE
Jameis Winston Suspended For Yelling “F*ck Her Right In The Pu**y”, Apologizes [VIDEO]

Despite being a Heisman Trophy winnier, Jameis Winston is living a life of struggle. The Florida State quarterback, and crab legs shoplifter, has been suspended for the first half of his team’s next game for screaming “F*ck her right in the pu**y” on campus yesterday (Sept. 17).

Ultimately, Winston got snitched on by social media.

Reports TMZ:

Several students tweeted about the incident Tuesday — saying the Heisman Trophy winner stood up on a table and screamed it from the top of his lungs … while people around him cracked up. 

Of course, the phrase has become an Internet sensation in the past few months … with hecklers often screaming it behind news reporters who are in the middle of live news shots.

It’s just the latest in a string of problems for Winston — who was convicted of stealing crab legs earlier this year … and last year, had the cops called on him for allegedly stealing soda from a Burger King.

Check out Winston’s apology below.

Sophomoric hi-jinks are part of college life. But those rules don’t apply—and you are held to a much higher standard, ideally—if you’re an NFL prospect in 2014. Couple that with the domestic violence issues that are plaguing the NFL and we gotta say sitting for a half game is definitely a light sentence. Especially considering the controversy surrounding him.

Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Florida State University

college football , Jameis Winston

