Big Sean Has Great “Chemistry” With Ariana Grande

We haven’t heard the Def Jam rapper confirm he’s in a romantic relationship with Ariana Grande, but it hasn’t stopped Big Sean from holding hands with her or boasting about the chemistry he shares with the “Bang Bang” singer.

“Me and her make a lot of music together and the chemistry between me and her when we work is great,” he told MTV News. “We got more in the works too. I feel like her voice is crazy, [just] that that big voice comes out of her is insane. I was probably one of the first people to tweet about her music; me and her been friends for years before anything else.”

Seems like Sean Don was already Grande’s number one fan, long before she was under the limelight. What’s stopping these two from making it official? Can’t be that he’s hung up on Naya Rivera. Have you listened to “IDFWY?”

Photo: Instagram