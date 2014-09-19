Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Call It Quits On Their Perfect Home

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reportedly called it quits on trying to build their ideal dream house.

After spending more than $11 million in renovations on a luxurious Bel Air property, the pair have listed the unfinished mansion back on the market in exchange for a $20 million palace in Hidden Hills, CA. Their new pad is said to be much closer to Kris Jenner’s residence.

According to Forbes, the listing wasn’t exactly made public but sources were able to determine the asking price. Thankfully, the West’s are only looking to break even on their botched project, requesting just $11 million.

The property was the subject and cause for one of Kanye’s only pre-marriage appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Currently it still doesn’t possess four walls. Click here to see what could have been.

Photo: WENN