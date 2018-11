With fans anxiously awaiting the release of Tha Carter V, due in stores on October 28, Lil Wayne releases a visual for his Drake-assisted single “Grindin.”

DJ Scoob Doo sat the helm as director of the clip, which is a compilation of shots from the YMCMB rappers’ summer tour. Wayne and Drake make their presence felt onstage in some scenes and give fans a look at intimate studio sessions in others. Check out “Grindin” below.

—

Photo: YouTube