The Game ft. Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, Soulja Boy & T.I. – “Really” [LISTEN]

The Game returns with yet another feature laden track from his upcoming Year of the Wolf album. Titled “Really, the cuts dons guest appearances from T.I.Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, and Soulja Boy.

With the assistance of a strong supporting cast, the Compton rapper relays some gritty lines over hard-hitting production by The Mekanics. The record is an indication of what’s to come from Year of the Wolf, which is a compilation LP, due to release on October 14. Pre-order it here.

Download “Really” below.

Photo: YouTube

