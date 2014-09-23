2 Chainz Munches A $295 Burger w/ GQ [VIDEO]

The idea of paying $295 for a cheeseburger is a bit excessive, but who better to do so (or at least taste one) than the always braggadocios 2 Chainz.

The Hair Weave Killer has connected with GQ to star in an ongoing series called GQ’s Most Expensivest Sh*t. Along with being another way to expand the rapper’s brand presence, the show is essentially an extravagant take on the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

In this episode, the rapper convenes with Chef Joe Calderone, who introduces him to “Le Burger Extravagant,” made at Serendipity 3 in New York City using quail eggs, cheese aged in a cave, and even a 24k gold-dusted bun. Yes, you read that right.

Peep Chainz’s burger experience below. No fries included.

—

Photo: YouTube

