Jay Pharoah Confirms Kanye West Called Him About Impression

Mid-headlining set, Kanye West, at the 2014 Made In America Festival in Philadelphia, mentioned that he called Jay Pharoah in regards to an impression of him that the Saturday Night Live comedian performed while hosting this year’s MTV VMAs. While speaking with Vulture, Pharoah confirms that the G.O.O.D. Music found did in fact contact him.

“I’m not knocking you, and I appreciate what you did,” Pharoah recalled West saying before continuing, “I know what you’re up against, and you know, it’s cool. Like, we’re friends now, it’s cool.”

West didn’t exactly bark on the television star during his rant, but you can hear in the rapper’s voice that he was annoyed. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed in the end.

Peep footage of West’s rant at around the 2:57 mark below.

Photo: PNP/WENN.com