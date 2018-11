Chinx feeds the streets a remix of his Cocaine Riot 4 track “Couple Ni***as,” featuring fellow Coke Boy French Montana and Atlanta’s own 2 Chainz.

“Got a couple bottle bottles, got a couple swishers/ A couple bands, got a couple b*tches,” Chinx boasts emphatically on the energetic track. His partners in rhyme meet him in the middle with braggadocios rhymes of their own.

Stream “Couple Ni**as (Remix).”

—

Photo: Instagram