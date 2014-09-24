Future Reveals Monster Mixtape Artwork & Release Date [PHOTO]

Fans will receive another full body of work from Future this year. After some rumors, the Atlanta rapper confirms that a mixtape titled Monster, due to release October 28, will follow up his Honest LP.

Future unveiled “Monster,” the title track and first single from the project, back in August. A compilation of thumping 808s, captivating synths, and other typical trap dressings, the sonics were produced by Metro Boomin, who executive produced the tape.

Complex reports that the tape will hold all new material and that fans should expect a visual for “Monster” on October 3. Peep the official artwork below.

—

Photo: CRWN