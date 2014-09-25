Rah Digga On Iggy Azalea: “I Don’t Consider Her Hip-Hop” [VIDEO]

Rah Digga’s recent in-depth conversation with ThisIs50 delved into an array of topics, including her relationship with Busta Rhymes and her thoughts on Iggy Azalea.

On the topic of today’s female MCs, the New Jersey rapper revealed how she felt about Iggy, implying she’s a fraud and not Hip Hop at all.

“Iggy Azalea it’s like I can’t get into her,” she said. “Because it’s just not real to me […] There is a white girl from Australia that spits in an Australian accent, and her name is Chelsea Jane. That I can get into. Teach me Australian Hip Hop culture. Don’t come to America and try to convince me that you’re Gangsta Boo […] Personally, I don’t consider her Hip Hop. I listen to her album. Everything that I hear on there is everything but that. And I feel like Hip Hop is Hip Hop.”

When questioned about where she stands with Busta Rhymes, Digga mentioned they’re cool with one another, but do not communicate very often.

Peep the entire interview, below. Look out for new music.

Photo: Instagram