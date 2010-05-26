T.I. Throws Figures For First Week Sales of Thank Me Later

Since the announcement of the album and the singles that have followed for Thank Me Later, Drake hasn’t really been in the good graces of the fans that heralded him as the next in charge.

With many making early bets and claiming that a million in first week sales would be easy for the Young Money rapper, those same are projecting lower numbers as the days continues to count down.

While some are in doubt, T.I. still has high hopes for the Canadian rookie and pitched his own figures, during an interview with Hot97, for what Drake will sell once June 15 comes and Thank Me Later hits stores.

“I think if 500 [thousand] was the over, under, I would take the over. Given his potential and his presence, I would. I think that’s safe, that’s a safe bet. He hasn’t put out a dud yet. He hasn’t put out a dud, not even as a feature, so I think that warrants about a half [a million].”

T.I. also had the same type of prediction for his upcoming effort King Uncaged, which has so far shown a more aggressive rapper resembling Urban Legend when he finished that bid.

The “potential” of Drake, at this point, has come to a point where it’s all about perception and what expectations the fans give the So Far Gone creator.

What’s your bets on what Thank Me Later will sell for first week?