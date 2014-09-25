Kanye West Teases New Album In Paris [PHOTOS]

According to Theophilus London, Kanye West played his new album in Paris on Wednesday night (Sept. 23). Be jealous.

“So shortly after this picture I Only remember kanye playing his new album 3 times in a dark room of 20 people last night and moshing drunk with mad babes haha,” he wrote on Instagram. “VIBES ALBUM RELEASE PARTY LATER TODAY. Same place same vibe courtesy of @virgilabloh”

Yeezy wasn’t the only West making waves across The Pond. His kid, North, had everyone’s undivided attention as the one-year-old sat front row at the Balenciaga show during Fashion Week.

Photo: Instagram

