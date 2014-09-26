André 3000 Talks Solo Album, $100K Guest Verses & Retirement

Ahead of the OutKast homecoming concert and André 3000’s debut as Jimi Hendrix in All Is By My Side, the bohemian rapper sat down with Billboard for a cover story laden with more revelations than one fan can handle.

Three Stacks provided musical updates, clarified rumors that say he’s retiring and explained why social media just isn’t his thing.

On A Solo Album Coming:

While there’s one in the works, he’s not rushing it: “I haven’t even started on [it],” says Benjamin. “I’ve got to find something I’m excited about.”

On $100,000 Guest Verses:

A rare Andre 3000 guest verse, which goes for at least $100,000, isn’t a guaranteed thing: “[In some cases] I had to call them back and say, ‘I’m sorry, I couldn’t come up with nothing cool.’” We’d probably beg to differ.

On Avoiding Social Media:

“Honestly, I don’t have a big urge to voice [my feelings],” he tells Billboard. “But I do feel kind of guilty sometimes. Like when the whole Ferguson thing went down, we were actually in England, and buddies were telling me about it, like, ‘Aw, man, it’s horrible here.’ But I didn’t feel it; I only heard about it. So I felt like, ‘Am I out of touch?'”

On Retirement:

“To be clear, there’s no retirement,” Benjamin says of his rap career. Which, obviously, is a relief.

Photo: Billboard/WENN