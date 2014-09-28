Denzel Washington Does Spot On Jay Z Impersonation

Denzel Washington is an Academy Award-winning actor, so of course he can do a spot on Jay Z impersonation.

It went down on The Queen Latifah Show, where Washington was a guest and promoting his new film, The Equalizer, which is in theater’s now.

Watch Denzel get like Hova below (and tell an interesting story about growing up with Ludacris’ father), and surprise a member of the Boys & Girls Club of America—he’s the organization’s national spokesman—on the flip.

