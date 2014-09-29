The Top 16 Things We Learned From The Breakfast Club Lil’ Kim Interview [Photos]

Whether or not Lil’ Kim will ever have the same popularity she had previously, one thing that has not changed are her memorable interviews. This fact was reinforced during her recent visit to The Breakfast Club.

In promotion of her recently released Hardcore 2014 mixtape, she made a visit to Power 105 FM. DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God took full advantage of the appearance with almost an hour of questions that everyone wants to know.

Discussed was her new daughter, linking back with Diddy, having B.I.G.’s child, squashing things with Maino, Twitter beef with K. Michelle and of course dissing Nicki Minaj. And as an added bonus her manager, who is Nicki’s former manager, Fendi got some air time as well.

So we present the top 16 things we learned from The Breakfast Club Lil’ Kim interview. Do you believe when Fendi says Scaff Beezy is gay? Let us know what you think about the slander in the comments section.

Photo: Power 105

