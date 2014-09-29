Shave It LeBron: 10 NBA Players Who Went Bald While Active [Photos]

LeBron James is at a precarious crossroads in life. He’s not yet 30-years-old but is already showing signs of balding up top.

He’s also a multi-millionaire and a two-time NBA World champ. Who would have the last laugh in any argument? The superstar baller made headlines earlier today when he appeared to have a fading hairline after he seemingly had gotten it fixed.

If it’s a boost of confidence he seeks, we rounded ten NBA players who went bald during their glory years and still managed to rack up the accolades. Peep them in the gallery below.

—

Photos: Cleveland.com, Derick G.

