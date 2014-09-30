The Game ft. Jeezy & Kevin Gates – “Black On Black” [LISTEN]

No pun intended when we say that The Game is coming for blood on his upcoming Year of the Wolf compilation LP. Today (September 30), the Compton veteran collaborates with Jeezy and Kevin Gates on his new track, “Black On Black.”

Elements from a soulful sample and trap music make up the song’s production, on which The Game and company kick fluid dopeboy talk. You’ll be hard pressed to find a lackluster verse from the trio, but it’s Gates who anchors the effort with a monstrous closing performance.

Prior to “Black On Black,” The Game unleashed a record called “Really,” featuring T.I., 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, and Soulja Boy.

Pre-order Year of the Wolf via iTunes. Stream “Black On Black” below.

Photo: Instagram