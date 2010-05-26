50 Cent Drops Over 50-Pounds For New Film “Things Fall Apart” [Fliks]

Looks like 50 is really taking this acting thing seriously.

The G-Unit frontman lost 54 pounds for the upcoming film “Things Fall Apart” as he went from 214 pounds to 160 pounds by going on a liquid diet and 3 hour treadmill walks for nine weeks.

According to Thisis50, Curtis stated, “I was starving.” Now he’s back on tour and says, “I’ve been eating. I’ll be back in shape in no time!”

“Things Fall Apart” was inspired by one of the rapper’s friends who died of cancer.

