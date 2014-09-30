Fabolous Joined By Lil’ Kim, Bobby Shmurda & More At Soul Tape 3 Concert [Photos]

Fabolous blessed a crowd of heads with a Soul Tape 3 concert that sold out almost immediately at New York City’s BB King.

Fab was aptly joined on stage by fellow Brooklyn rappers Lil’ Kim, Bobby Shmurda and Red Café. But he equally gifted fans with special quest appearances by a slew of his closest musical friends. Styles P, Mack Wilds, Jeremih and Ryan Leslie were just a few among those who helped celebrate the tape.

“Sold Out #SoulTape3Show at BB King in NYC Performed every song off the mixtape with the Band,” wrote Fab on Instagram. “All feature artist came thru except 2 of my brothers who had some legal issues.. (#FreeMeekMill) & also a few surprise guests. With NO FIGHTS or VIOLENCE!! Wasn’t released in stores or iTunes but this Soul Tape series was more than a mixtape. You guys tell me that & proved that. Thank You for your support & appreciation!! #YoungOG #MillionOffAMixtape”

See footage of the weekend concert below, then hit the flip to peep some stellar photo ops from the evening.

Photos: Getty

