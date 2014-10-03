Big Sean’s “IDFWY” Lyric Video Is Super Explicit

Of the four songs that Big Sean dropped last month, one really stuck. “I Don’t F**k With You” has got the Internet ablaze with rumors that say the emotionally charged cut is aimed at dissing Naya Rivera.

Though Sean Don has denied the track’s connection to his ex-fiancée, its lyrics today get splattered across the screen further leading us to believe this has a little something to do with his relationship with the former Glee actress. In short? The catchy lyrics that make up the song are explicit as hell, yet so amusing to rap along with considering what they might very well mean.

Something tells us Sean is doing just fine, though, what with the “great chemistry” he and Ariana Grande share.

Peep “IDFWY” below. Happy Friday.