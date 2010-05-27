Dirty Money’s “Last Train To Paris” Cover Art Revealed

Diddy and his ladies of Dirty Money have released the cover for their Last Train To Paris album.

The cover doesn’t feature the trio of Diddy, Dawn and Kaleena but instead it shows a train station bustling with passengers.

[Check out Dirty Money’s “interesting” album cover below]

Ummm okaaaay.

Last Train To Paris hits stores June 29th.

As previously reported, the trio recently dropped the video for their single “Hello, Good Morning.”

