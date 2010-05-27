CLOSE
Home > Diddy

Dirty Money’s “Last Train To Paris” Cover Art Revealed

Leave a comment

Diddy and his ladies of Dirty Money have released the cover for their Last Train To Paris album.

The cover doesn’t feature the trio of Diddy, Dawn and Kaleena but instead it shows a train station bustling with passengers.

[Check out Dirty Money’s “interesting” album cover below]

Ummm okaaaay.

Last Train To Paris hits stores  June 29th.

As previously reported, the trio recently dropped the video for their single “Hello, Good Morning.”

Check it out and other HipHopWired videos here.

dirty Money , Hello Good Morning , last train to paris

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Wu-Tang Clan Announces ‘For The Children’ Documentary For 25th Anniversary [Video]
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close