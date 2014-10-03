Future – “Monster” [VIDEO]

Future keeps the party in-house in the visual for “Monster,” the title track from his upcoming mixtape.

The Atlanta rapper and company, including the song’s producer, Metro Boomin, who executive produced the entire project, entertain a collective of women in a lavish mansion. Needless to say that things get pretty wild in the clip. But that’s fair game, since Future and wife-to-be Ciara have reportedly called it quits.

Peep the scenes in Future’s video for “Monster” below. The full tape releases October 28.

