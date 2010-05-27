Ice Cube Speaks On His Son Entering The Rap Game and Promotes New Series [Video]

West coast vet turned director Ice Cube was out promoting his new television series, “Are We There Yet”, and sat down in an interview to discuss his thoughts on his legacy and his son OMG’s entrance into the arena of Hip-Hop.

In the interview with HOT 97’s Angie Martinez, Cube reveals that the comparison to Rev Run’s son Diggy [I know you didn’t think we were talking about JoJo] doesn’t bother him.

“OMG, he is a beast and I’m not just saying that,” Cube said. “[The thing is] My son is not trying to be a rapper, this rap stuff is a second option. This ain’t his primary gig, so the comparisons don’t bother me.”

