Drake Hands Out #HoodGrammys On Instagram

Do the Grammys need to have a rap year? Drake certainly thinks so.

October’s Very Own took to his Instagram platform for an awards ceremony of his own, the #HoodGrammys. Drizzy shared with six million plus followers a slew of Gramophone trophy photos alongside captions announcing the winners.

Unsurprisingly, he shows favoritism toward his OVO camp.

Vocal Performance of the Year:

Bobby Shmurda “Hot Ni**a”

Best Performance by a Group or Duo:

Rae Sremmurd “No Flex Zone” & Rich Gang f/ Rich Homie Quan & Young Thug “Lifestyle”

Best All Around Turn Up:

OG Maco “U Guessed It”

Best Latin Club Anthem:

iLOVEMAKONNEN “Tuesday”

Mixtape of the Year:

PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO

—

Photo: Instagram