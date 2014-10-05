Drake Hands Out #HoodGrammys On Instagram

Do the Grammys need to have a rap year? Drake certainly thinks so.
October’s Very Own took to his Instagram platform for an awards ceremony of his own, the #HoodGrammys. Drizzy shared with six million plus followers a slew of Gramophone trophy photos alongside captions announcing the winners.
Unsurprisingly, he shows favoritism toward his OVO camp.
Vocal Performance of the Year:
Bobby Shmurda “Hot Ni**a”
Best Performance by a Group or Duo:
Rae Sremmurd “No Flex Zone” & Rich Gang f/ Rich Homie Quan & Young Thug “Lifestyle”
Best All Around Turn Up:
OG Maco “U Guessed It”
Best Latin Club Anthem:
iLOVEMAKONNEN “Tuesday”
Mixtape of the Year:
PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO
—
Photo: Instagram
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED