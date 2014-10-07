CLOSE
Future – “Break The Rules” [LISTEN]

News of Future’s upcoming Monster mixtape has fans clamoring for new music from the Atlanta rapper. Luckily, he delivers just that with a new track called “Break The Rules.”

Produced by Metro Boomin, Dun Deal, and DJ Spinz, this cut sounds a lot like something Future would have released back in 2011. And that’s far from a bad thing. In sticking to his classic formula, the ATLien mutters a catchy chorus before kicking a few proper verses.

Monster releases on October 28. Stream “Break The Rules” below.

Photo: Instagram

