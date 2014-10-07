Stripper Clears Up Rumors About Calling Police On Drake

Houston stripper, Jhonni Blaze, speaks up to clear the air about alleged rumors that say Drake’s entourage threatened her after the two engaged in sex.

“I don’t have anything to say about Drake, I still think he’s a phenomenal artist,” she told The Madd Hatta Morning Show. “The reason why we fell out is because we got into an argument. Nothing wrong with that […] I never called the police on Aubrey.”

While the Houston Police Department confirms they’ve launched an investigation, the curvy vixen maintains that she only filed a report as a precautionary measure when her friend warned that “two guys were looking” for her.

Also, she’s not preggo.

Listen to the entire interview, below.

—

Photo: Instagram