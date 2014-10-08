Jay Z Shades Videographer In Paris Who Doesn’t Know Who He Is [VIDEO]

Floyd Mayweather haughtily reminded us that celebrities can get a little testy when they’re not recognized on their own reconnaissance. Not saying that Jay Z was acting Hollywood as he strolled through the Louvre Museum courtyard with Blue Ivy in tow alongside Beyoncé. But he was definitely quick to the draw when it came to snapping back at a possible tourist who questioned his ceremonious parade in broad daylight.

The Carters are said to be househunting in the “City of Love” and as they set out to give their daughter some priceless sightseeing culture, they encountered a group of people who had their cameras aimed at the ready. Longtime Beyoncé bodyguard Julius de Boer asked one particular videographer to politely refrain from taking pictures, who in turn, immediately thought out loud and quipped, “Who is he?”

On instinct, Hov retorted with a “who are you?” and added an icy glare that didn’t break even as he continued to move forward. Jay’s tone also insinuated that he could buy the guy’s life with one of his credit cards lost in a couch cushion, but we won’t put words in the man’s mouth.

Check out the quick yet comical amateur paparazzi clip in the YouTube player. Ball so hard.

Photo: YouTube