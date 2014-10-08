Chris Bosh Is Salty When It Comes To LeBron James

The 2014-2015 NBA season is all set to kick off at the end of the month and this summer’s offseason has been rather fruitful for some, tumultuous for others.

LeBron James’ return to the Cleveland Cavaliers (not to mention Ray Allen’s possible addition) has left a big question mark on top of the Miami Heat’s ability to return to the NBA Finals. Where as Dwyane Wade gave his former teammate his heartfelt blessings, Chris Bosh isn’t as forthcoming with his sentiment towards the man whom he won two championships with.

In fact, he sounds rather salty when his name is brought up.

When asked by ESPN reporters whether or not he had spoken with LBJ since his second free agency decision, Bosh was said to give a matter-of-factly sharp “No” in response. He then pledged his allegiance to his team and expressed how his primal focus was to see his team thrive with the loss of their leader.

“I’m in the mode where I’m trying to lead my team, help these guys out around here,” he said. “If guys aren’t in this locker room, I don’t have much time for them — if any.”

Although those were bold statements for a player who weathered the storm of falling short to a three-peat championship run, Bosh insisted it wasn’t any beef behind his stance.

“Everybody’s going to hype it up, and it’s going to be a big deal,” he continued. “But for us, it’s just another opportunity to get better. We know everything that’s surrounding the situation, and it is what it is. As far as we’re concerned, this is our team, this is what we’re trying to build toward, the past is the past, we’re moving on, and it’s good to get this out of the way.”

We shall see when the Miami Heat square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day.

Photo: WENN