Gunplay – Gunplay Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The Human L.A. Riot, better known as Gunplay, returns with a self-titled mixtape in tow, featuring a 19 street tracks.
With his Rick Ross-assisted single “Aiight” leading the charge, the Miami rapper provides a mixture of original material and freestyles over popular records like Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot Ni**a,” Lil Wayne and Drake’s “Believe Me,” and Future’s “Move That Dope.”
Other noteworthy guests include Birdman, Curren$y, Cormega, N.O.R.E., and more.
Stream Gunplay below. Lookout for news on Gunplay’s long-awaited debut album, Living Legend.
DOWNLOAD: Gunplay – Gunplay (Mixtape)
—
Photo: Instagram
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED