Joe Budden ft. Crooked I – “Devil In My Room” [LISTEN]

For those of you who may have forgot, Joe Budden was an MC before he became a social media mainstay and reality TV star. The New Jersey rapper drops a new cut called “Devil In My Room,” featuring his Slaughterhouse co-d Crooked I. 

Themes like insomnia and paranoia run amuck over a brooding track produced by Darknight and 8bars. An appropriate setting for Budden to hurl bars to and Crooked comes in and seals the deal with a potent verse.

Listen to “Devel In My Room,” off the forthcoming Some Love Lost EP, due out November 4, below.

 

Photo: VH1

