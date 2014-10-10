G-Unit Talks Split & More In XXL Magazine Documentary Pt. 1 & 2 [VIDEO]

UPDATE: Now with part two. Peep the visual after the jump.

There’s been no slowing down G-Unit in the months following their Summer Jam 2014 reunion. Having provided some of the biggest rap moments on the year through songs, projects, and radio freestyles, the crew break away from the booth to have a candid discussion with XXL for an official documentary.

Sans any theatrics, 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Kidd Kidd all get a chance to speak their piece in part one of the film. The New Orleans young gunner sits out for the most part, as the group’s powerful foursome revisit their 2008 cover issue–their last major move with the magazine before they notoriously parted ways.

Needless to say that the rappers don’t hold back much during the discussion. Peep part one of the footage below and part two on the next page.

—

Photo: Vimeo

1 2Next page »