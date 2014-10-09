Houston Radio Station To Play Beyoncé 24/7

Get ready for the Beyhive to rejoice once again. A Houston news radio station that failed to garner suitable ratings has decided to play Beyoncé related music 24 hours a day.

Houston’s first all news radio station News92, has struggled with their ratings for some time. Naturally their advertising dollars suffered and they were forced to lay off their entire newsroom staff. They aired their last broadcast on Wednesday, October 8th.

“Unfortunately, the market hasn’t shown a sustainable appetite for news radio,” the company’s statement read. So what is a Houston radio station to do? Play Beyoncé records all day everyday.

“We want folks to tune in,” said Yashima Azilove, VP of corporate communications for the station’s owner, Radio One. The idea is to include her solo work, Jay Z duets, Destiny’s Child work and other collaborations.

While the spotlight on Mrs. Carter is sure to be appreciated by her hometown, many feel that a 24/7 station to Baé would be unsustainable. When asked if the new programming scheme would be permanent, Azilove stated “stay tuned”.

Do you think this is a smart move or is the thirst too real? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Spottes at CNN]

—

Photo: Beyonce.com