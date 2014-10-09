Big Sean Talks Upcoming LP, “IDFWU,” & More [LISTEN]

Prior to the visual for “Paradise” releasing, Big Sean hopped on the phone with DJ Whoo Kid on “The Whoolywood Shuffle” to discuss his upcoming album, working with E-40 on his “IDFWU” single, and more.

“We’re debating about it now, but you’ll get it soon. If you don’t get it at the end of the year, you’ll get it early next,” said Sean about his upcoming album. The Detroit whet appetites with a four-track bundle, including both of the aforementioned songs. But we doubt if that will be enough to hold fans over should Sean hold his LP until 2015.

Hear Big Sean speak more in the audio below.

Photo: Instagram