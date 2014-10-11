Boaz ft. Jadakiss & Styles P – “Rootin’ 4 The Villain” [VIDEO]

Boaz isn’t setting out to replace Sheek Louch anytime soon. However, the Pittsburgh poet did take a trip up north to Yonkers to connect with Jadakiss and Styles P.

The end result is the equivalent of watching gangsta movies while cheering for the bad guy and hitting that power button before the end credits because the bad guy is usually laying in his own blood.

Plenty of backwoods were harmed in the making of the raw clip which, is a prime example why Boaz’s Intuition is one of the most anticipated albums amongst the Hip-Hop heads this fall.

Peep the WSHH premiered clip down below and brace yourself for the October 21st release of the album.

—

Photo: WSHH