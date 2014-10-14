Mike WiLL Made It ft. Wiz Khalifa & Future – “P*ssy Overrated” [LISTEN]

After teaming up with Big Sean on “Paradise,” Mike WiLL Made It delivers a new cut called “P*ssy Overrated” by Wiz Khalifa and Future.

We’ll give you a moment to let that title marinate.

Both Khalifa and Future are amid controversial break-ups with their wife (Amber Rose) and fiancee (Ciara), respectively. In turn, listeners will hear some scornful verses from the Taylor Gang rapper and a hook from the Atlanta native that matches that tone.

Stream “P*ssy Overrated” below.

—

Photo: Instagram