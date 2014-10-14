Chris Brown Leads 2014 Soul Train Awards With 7 Nominations

Iggy Azalea had Hip-Hop fans livid at her six nominations for this year’s American Music Awards. However, she couldn’t get the same response for the upcoming 2014 Soul Train Awards. Leading the pack this year is everyone’s favorite controversial R&B singer Chris Brown with seven nominations.

Out of the 12 categories, Brown is up for Rest R&B/ Soul Male Artist, Song of the Year for “Loyal” featuring Lil Wayne and Tyga and Video of the Year for his feature on Usher’s “New Flame.” For Hip-Hop Song of the Year, Brown will face-off against Iggy twice thanks to the Charli XCX assisted “Fancy” and her guest spot on T.I.’s “No Mediocre.”

Other nominees in the category include Drake’s “Hold On (We’re Going Home) featuring Majid Jordan, Nicki Minaj’s “Pills N Potions” and Schoolboy Q’s “Studio” featuring BJ the Chicago Kid.

Beyoncé, whose self-titled fifth album is up for Album of The Year, follows behind Brown with six nominations. Pharrell WIlliams rounds out the big nominees with five nominations as “Happy” is in the running for The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.

Hosted by Wendy Williams, the 2014 Soul Train Awards will take place Nov. 30 at 8pm ET/PT at Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena.

