Nick Cannon Speaks Out On Amber Rose Dating Rumors

Nick Cannon addressed rumors that say he’s romantically linked to Amber Rose, in the wake of his split from Mariah Carey.

During a recent sit-down at the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the business mogul and actor put to bed swirling hearsay implying his relationship with model-actor Amber Rose may involve more than just business.

“I think the wound’s too fresh to even be thinking about that right now,” he told Rickey Smiley. “That’s someone that I’m managing. I’m really excited about everything she’s about to do in her career and building her brand. I manage a lot of people, but obviously that’s one, because she’s in the news as well and kind of a public figure, people just kind of latched onto that as the media does at times.”

We hear you, Nick. It just seemed like the perfect recipe for a new love thing, considering the gorgeously thick vixen is, too, undergoing a recent split from her rapper beau Wiz Khalifa.

Photo: Instagram