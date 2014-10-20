Game Sued For Bailing On Kentucky Derby Concert

West Coast rapper Game is in a bit of legal hot water after he ditched performing a concert and didn’t return a cancellation fee. After he was demoted from headlining the 2014 Kentucky Derby concert, Game was a no-show.

According to the Courthouse News Service, Game was paid a sum of money by promotion company Dream Team Entertainment to perform at the Kentucky Derby. Dream Team filed a suit last Friday against Fifth Amendment Entertainment, Jayceon “Game” Taylor, and Cash Jones.

Courthouse News reports:

The seven-page complaint says the rapper signed the contract on April 11, 2014, and was wired a $35,000 deposit to perform at the annual Kentucky Derby Festival on May 2. Dream Team claims it received a call from Cash Jones on the day of the performance, saying “that the Game would not be performing unless he was headlining the event.” “Following multiple discussions defendant, Cash Jones made an eleventh-hour determination that the Game would not travel to Louisville and would not perform at the event,” the complaint continues. After refusing to perform at the show, the Game never returned the deposit or paid the $30,000 cancellation fee, Dream Team says. The promoter seeks more than $75,000 in damages for breach of contract and conversion.

Game has been the target of a handful of lawsuits, including a $4.5 million lawsuit filed by rapper 40 Glocc after a vicious fade was administered.

—

Photo: TRY CW/WENN