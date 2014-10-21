Kanye West Is Big Sean’s Football Coach In “IDFWU” Video

In quite a pleasant surprise, we learn Big Sean’s visual treatment for “IDFWU” will feature a special appearance from Kanye West, DJ Mustard and E-40.

Yeezy plays Big Sean’s coach in the sports-themed clip where the rapper, in turn, lives out the role of the team’s star quarterback. West is seen making orders from the sidelines as Sean Don runs the plays.

“I feel like this song is an anthem. I was in the studio with Mustard. We recorded it so long ago that it had time to get worked on,” he explained to MTV, behind the scenes. “‘Ye came in and did his part. Key Wane came in and added what he added. DJ Dahi added what he added. I’m lucky man, because all the producers on this song, it’s hard for people to get one beat from them, and I got one beat with all of them on it. I think it made it special.”

Apart from Coach Kanye, DJ Mustard plays Sean’s teammate, while E-40 appears as the announcer during the game.

See behind-the-scenes footage, below. Be on the look out for the official release.

