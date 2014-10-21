Lil Boosie Changes His Name To Boosie Badazz

Save for his comeback studio album, Lil Boosie has been highly visible on the rap scene since his release from prison in March of this year.

That includes a well-placed guest appearance on T.I.’s buzzworthy new album, Paperwork: The Motion Picture. The liner notes for the track credit him by his longtime nickname of “Boosie Badazz,” and according to XXL, a rep for Louisiana rhyme animal has confirmed that the new moniker is here to stay.

Although the T.I. album was the perfect platform to let the entire rap world of the name change, Boosie officially let the switcheroo out the bag this past summer, although it flew under the radar of most eyes. “Crazy,” his lead-off single for the delayed LP, Touchdown 2 Cause Hell, was the first time he publicly used the new identifier.

The days of the “Young’s,” “Lil’s” and “Big’s” may be slowly starting to become a relic for rappers looking to be taken serious, but the world has come to know–and love “Lil Boosie” for some time now. It should be interesting to see how the name change plays a part towards his six points with the devil.

—

Photo: VEVO