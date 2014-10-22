Black Twitter Crucifies Tyga For Calling Drake Fake [Photos]

Tyga’s grievances with Young Money have already been well-documented but the obviously frustrated rapper just aired out their biggest cash cow in Drake.

During a recently published interview with VIBE, Tyga went on record to express his issues with the superstar rapper without even being prompted to do so.

““I don’t really get along with Drake. I don’t really get along with Nicki,” Tyga revealed. “I don’t like Drake as a person,” he continued. “He’s just fake to me. I like his music; you know what I’m saying? I think his music is good, but we’re all different people. We were forced together and it was kinda’ like we were forcing relationships together.”

Making enemies out of two of the only few rappers who are able to go platinum in this day and age isn’t exactly a wise career move, and Black Twitter made sure to remind T-Raww where he stood on their hierarchy chart.

People aren't perfect.So don't try to be. — T-Raww (@Tyga) October 22, 2014

So Tyga called Drake fake hmmm. I used to be cool with Tyga but he got fake once he blew up. — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) October 22, 2014

And with that, the digs at Tyga’s character begin to pile up. The rap world may consider Drake fake in many aspects. They just didn’t want to hear it from him.

Peep the comedic tweets on the following pages.

