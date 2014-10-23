CLOSE
Cam’ron ft. Wiz Khalifa & Smoke DZA – “Touch The Sky” [LISTEN]

November will be the fifth consecutive month that Cam’ron’s released a First Of The Month EP. With weeks to go until the project arrives, fans receive a track called “Touch The Sky,” featuring Wiz Khalifa and Smoke DZA.

Longtime Killa Cam fans should gravitate towards this track, as it features vocals that tie into the rappers’ verses (a la “Oh Boy”). Backed by a hypnotizing instrumental, the trio get their rhymes off with ample braggadocio.

Stream Cam’ron’s “Touch The Sky” below.

Photo: Instagram

